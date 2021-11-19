Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

MCG opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

