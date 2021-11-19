Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading 5% Higher

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 260,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

