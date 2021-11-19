Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Reduced by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

