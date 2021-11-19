Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 151,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

MRK stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.