Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

