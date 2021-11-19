MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €211.20 ($248.47) and last traded at €215.60 ($253.65). Approximately 271,101 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €216.20 ($254.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €199.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

