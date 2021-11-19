Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

