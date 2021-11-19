Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Meritor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 25,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

