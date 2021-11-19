Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $1,599,239.84 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00.

Shares of MLAB opened at $308.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.72 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $327.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

