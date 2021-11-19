Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 75.8% in October

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 69,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.04. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.93% and a return on equity of 248.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.20%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

