Methanex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Methanex stock opened at C$55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.68.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

