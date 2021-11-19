MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGEN stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

