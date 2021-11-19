MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,819 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $205,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSNL opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

