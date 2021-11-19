MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,843 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $4,980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

