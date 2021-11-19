MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth about $64,859,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth about $9,604,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $833.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

