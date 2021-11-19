MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.