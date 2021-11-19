MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,710 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.