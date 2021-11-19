Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Nov 19th, 2021

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £178.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.98. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

