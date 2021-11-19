Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £178.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.98. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

