Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF raised their price target on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

TSE MRU opened at C$63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

