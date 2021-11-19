Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 128,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.46 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

