Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 122,379.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $26.55 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

