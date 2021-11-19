Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 89,722.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chegg were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $27.06 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

