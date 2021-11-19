Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 121,592.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in eXp World were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in eXp World by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in eXp World by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,345 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

