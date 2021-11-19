Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 408 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,280.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,262.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,415.30. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $568.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

