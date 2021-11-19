Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,626,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 27,439,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

