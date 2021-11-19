MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.95 and last traded at $74.13. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MGE Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

