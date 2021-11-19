Michael L. West Sells 180 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MCO opened at $395.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

