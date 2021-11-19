Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

MU stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

