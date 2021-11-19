Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $341.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

