Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $342.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

