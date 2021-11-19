Millennium Management LLC Buys 411,793 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 97.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 335,699 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

