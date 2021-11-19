Millennium Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,562 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Option Care Health worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

OPCH stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

