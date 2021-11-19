Millennium Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.27% of KL Acquisition worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAQ stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

