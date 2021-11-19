Millennium Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kura Oncology worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.