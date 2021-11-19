Millennium Management LLC Sells 323,392 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,392 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.