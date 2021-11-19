Millennium Management LLC Sells 335,951 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,951 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of National Vision worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 682.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 144,205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

