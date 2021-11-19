Millennium Management LLC Sells 737,957 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.