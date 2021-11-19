Mina (MINA) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Mina has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $111.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00008080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.64 or 0.07246138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,590.96 or 0.99700781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 297,549,877 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

