MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Issues Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of MNSO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.