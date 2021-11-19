Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to “Reduce” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MCW opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 290.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 197,032 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $3,418,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

