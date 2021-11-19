Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,705 shares of company stock worth $476,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

