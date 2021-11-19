Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,998,000 after buying an additional 172,543 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.