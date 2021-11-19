Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD opened at $405.85 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $406.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

