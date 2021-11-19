Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $702,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $193.01 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

