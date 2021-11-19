Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after buying an additional 707,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $348.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

