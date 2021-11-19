Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Plans GBX 0.40 Dividend

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 66.79 ($0.87) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.74. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £953.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

