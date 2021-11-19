Mizuho Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $450.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.87.

Shares of SNOW opened at $397.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

