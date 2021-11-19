Mizuho Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $144.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.64.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.