Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 241.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.