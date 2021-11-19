MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,943.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00287752 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,682,756 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

